Left Menu

OPEC+ Aligns Production Cuts to Navigate Weak Demand

OPEC+ is adjusting its oil production strategy, delaying planned output increases due to weak demand forecasts. Initially agreeing on deep production cuts until 2025, the group made changes allowing postponements. They continue cutting production by 5.86 million bpd, planning to gradually reduce cuts to 3.66 million bpd by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:57 IST
OPEC+ Aligns Production Cuts to Navigate Weak Demand
oilfields Image Credit:

In response to a subdued oil demand outlook, OPEC+ is poised to adjust its production strategy at the December 5 meeting, deferring an anticipated increase in output into the next year.

The influential oil-producing group had previously agreed to deep cuts, extending these until 2025 in a complex deal reached in June. The arrangement was revised in October, allowing the group to delay increasing production by three months, now slated for early next year.

Currently, OPEC+ members are holding back 5.86 million barrels per day, approximately 5.7% of global demand, through various voluntary cuts. These include large-scale contributions from nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which will progressively scale down by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024