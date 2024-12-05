OPEC+ Aligns Production Cuts to Navigate Weak Demand

In response to a subdued oil demand outlook, OPEC+ is poised to adjust its production strategy at the December 5 meeting, deferring an anticipated increase in output into the next year.

The influential oil-producing group had previously agreed to deep cuts, extending these until 2025 in a complex deal reached in June. The arrangement was revised in October, allowing the group to delay increasing production by three months, now slated for early next year.

Currently, OPEC+ members are holding back 5.86 million barrels per day, approximately 5.7% of global demand, through various voluntary cuts. These include large-scale contributions from nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which will progressively scale down by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)