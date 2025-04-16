OPEC+'s Strategic Oil Output Cuts: Nations Align on New Targets

In a bid to stabilize the oil market, OPEC+ announced revised plans mandating further output cuts for Iraq, Kazakhstan, and other member countries. These actions aim to address overproduction exceeding agreed quotas.

This strategic adjustment requires seven nations to reduce output by 369,000 barrels per day from now until June 2026, with monthly cuts ranging from 196,000 to 520,000 barrels. This move counters a planned output increase of 411,000 barrels per day by other members.

Despite past irregularities, major producers like Iraq are keen to implement these cuts. Iraq has reduced May crude allocations, striving to compensate for overproduction of 1.93 million barrels by June 2026, while Kazakhstan faces a cut of 1.3 million barrels.

(With inputs from agencies.)