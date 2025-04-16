Left Menu

OPEC+'s Strategic Oil Output Cuts: Nations Align on New Targets

OPEC+ has updated its oil output reduction plans for Iraq, Kazakhstan, and others to offset excessive pumping beyond agreed quotas. The new plan mandates seven countries to cut 369,000 barrels per day until June 2026, compensating for planned output increases by other members this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:56 IST
OPEC+'s Strategic Oil Output Cuts: Nations Align on New Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to stabilize the oil market, OPEC+ announced revised plans mandating further output cuts for Iraq, Kazakhstan, and other member countries. These actions aim to address overproduction exceeding agreed quotas.

This strategic adjustment requires seven nations to reduce output by 369,000 barrels per day from now until June 2026, with monthly cuts ranging from 196,000 to 520,000 barrels. This move counters a planned output increase of 411,000 barrels per day by other members.

Despite past irregularities, major producers like Iraq are keen to implement these cuts. Iraq has reduced May crude allocations, striving to compensate for overproduction of 1.93 million barrels by June 2026, while Kazakhstan faces a cut of 1.3 million barrels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025