India's PSLV-C59: Pioneering Global Space Innovation with Successful ESA Satellite Launch

ISRO's PSLV-C59 mission, successfully launching ESA's PROBA-3 satellites into orbit, underscores India's significant contribution to global space innovation. The mission serves as ESA's first precision formation-flying endeavor, employing two satellites for scientific exploration and showcasing advanced technologies in space operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:26 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant success on Thursday with the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission, which precisely deployed the European Space Agency's satellites into their designated orbit. This accomplishment showcases the collaborative efforts of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO, and ESA, emphasizing India's pivotal role in advancing global space innovation.

Earlier today, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, ISRO launched the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission, carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit. This marks a dedicated commercial mission initiative by NSIL. The launch was rescheduled from Wednesday due to a detected anomaly in the PROBA-3 spacecraft. The mission stands as a joint effort between ISRO and NSIL, while Proba-3 is the European Space Agency's inaugural precision formation-flying mission.

The mission involves two satellites flying together in a coordinated manner, essentially acting as a single large rigid structure in space. This initiative aims to demonstrate cutting-edge formation-flying and rendezvous technologies. According to ESA, Proba-3 will execute a large-scale scientific experiment by forming a solar coronagraph approximately 150 meters long to study the Sun's faint corona, providing a unique scientific perspective and advancing precise spacecraft positioning techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

