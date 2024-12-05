Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Housing Initiative: A Pathway to Affordable Living

The Uttarakhand Housing Development Council and Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority are building 16,000 affordable homes for low-income families. Under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and PM Modi, the initiative aims to provide pucca houses to beneficiaries, with private investors contributing significantly. Completion is targeted for March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:33 IST
Uttarakhand's Housing Initiative: A Pathway to Affordable Living
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Housing Development Council (UHDC) and the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) are spearheading a major housing initiative to construct 16,000 affordable homes for low-income families in Uttarakhand. This significant project is being driven by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with critical backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Chief Minister Dhami cited the implementation of the PM Housing Scheme, focused on 'Antyodaya,' as a keystone of this effort. The scheme's aim is to provide 'pucca' houses to homeless families, a target met by the proactive involvement of the Housing Development Authority in Uttarakhand. The UHDC is leading 15 collaborative projects with private investors, amassing a total of 12,856 homes, while various development authorities are constructing an additional 3,104 units.

According to Additional Housing Commissioner P.C. Dumka, 1,760 homes have been delivered to beneficiaries through private sector partnerships, and 14,635 units have been allocated. The completion of these developments is anticipated by March 2025. Beneficiaries, with annual incomes under Rs3 lakh and residents of Uttarakhand since before mid-2015, can access homes featuring essential amenities for as little as Rs2.5 lakh, thanks to subsidies from central and state schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024