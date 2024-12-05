Uttarakhand's Housing Initiative: A Pathway to Affordable Living

The Uttarakhand Housing Development Council (UHDC) and the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) are spearheading a major housing initiative to construct 16,000 affordable homes for low-income families in Uttarakhand. This significant project is being driven by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with critical backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Chief Minister Dhami cited the implementation of the PM Housing Scheme, focused on 'Antyodaya,' as a keystone of this effort. The scheme's aim is to provide 'pucca' houses to homeless families, a target met by the proactive involvement of the Housing Development Authority in Uttarakhand. The UHDC is leading 15 collaborative projects with private investors, amassing a total of 12,856 homes, while various development authorities are constructing an additional 3,104 units.

According to Additional Housing Commissioner P.C. Dumka, 1,760 homes have been delivered to beneficiaries through private sector partnerships, and 14,635 units have been allocated. The completion of these developments is anticipated by March 2025. Beneficiaries, with annual incomes under Rs3 lakh and residents of Uttarakhand since before mid-2015, can access homes featuring essential amenities for as little as Rs2.5 lakh, thanks to subsidies from central and state schemes.

