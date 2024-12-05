Left Menu

Delhi LG Orders Probe into Revenue Department Corruption Case

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved an investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau into three Revenue Department officials under Section 17A of the POC Act. The probe concerns the alleged fraudulent sale of DDA land. He also directed speedy action against the then SDM, Hauz Khas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:33 IST
Delhi LG Orders Probe into Revenue Department Corruption Case
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against corruption, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned a probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) into three officials from the Revenue Department. The inquiry, triggered under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was confirmed in a press release on Thursday.

This action comes in response to the alleged illicit sale of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land to private individuals. The officials in question include DC Sahoo, ex-Sub-Registrar, Ramesh Kumar, ex-Kanungo, and Anil Kumar, ex-Tehsildar, all formerly with the Hauz Khas, South District, Revenue Department of GNCTD.

The probe is centered around the unauthorized issuance of a No Objection Certificate for the sale of government land, which led to a wrongful revenue loss. Delays by the Vigilance Department in processing these cases also resulted in interventions to ensure strict compliance with the Act's timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024