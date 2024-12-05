Delhi LG Orders Probe into Revenue Department Corruption Case

In a significant move against corruption, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned a probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) into three officials from the Revenue Department. The inquiry, triggered under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was confirmed in a press release on Thursday.

This action comes in response to the alleged illicit sale of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land to private individuals. The officials in question include DC Sahoo, ex-Sub-Registrar, Ramesh Kumar, ex-Kanungo, and Anil Kumar, ex-Tehsildar, all formerly with the Hauz Khas, South District, Revenue Department of GNCTD.

The probe is centered around the unauthorized issuance of a No Objection Certificate for the sale of government land, which led to a wrongful revenue loss. Delays by the Vigilance Department in processing these cases also resulted in interventions to ensure strict compliance with the Act's timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)