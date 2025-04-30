Historic Push for Caste Census Welcomed by Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati applauds the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census. This move comes after long-standing demands for such a census. The BJP-led government's decision is seen as a significant step despite previous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BSP Chief Mayawati has warmly welcomed the Centre's decision to integrate caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, considering it a necessary but overdue move.
Her statement follows a consistent demand from the Bahujan Samaj Party for a caste-based census, expressing optimism that the BJP-led government will follow through promptly.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified this decision, stating that while some states conducted caste surveys for political gains, the national census will proceed transparently and inclusively.
