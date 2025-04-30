Historic Push for Caste Census Welcomed by Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati has warmly welcomed the Centre's decision to integrate caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, considering it a necessary but overdue move.

Her statement follows a consistent demand from the Bahujan Samaj Party for a caste-based census, expressing optimism that the BJP-led government will follow through promptly.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified this decision, stating that while some states conducted caste surveys for political gains, the national census will proceed transparently and inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)