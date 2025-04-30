Left Menu

Caste Census Sparks Political Clash: Who Takes Credit?

As the Indian government decides to include caste enumeration in the national census, political parties clash over credit and intentions. The BJP asserts commitment to social justice, while the RJD and allies highlight their long-standing demand. Amidst heated exchanges, the battle for political accolades intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:50 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census has sparked a heated political confrontation, with parties vying for credit. Union Minister Chirag Paswan countered the RJD's claims that the BJP would claim undue credit for the initiative, stating, 'Jisko jo credit lena hai wo le lein' (Let whoever wants the credit, take it).

Addressing accusations from opposition leaders, Paswan defended the Centre's intent, highlighting that critics who initially doubted the caste census are now eager to acknowledge its implementation. He emphasized the public's desire for the census and credited Prime Minister Modi for respecting their wishes. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav argued that without scientific data from the census, it would be impossible to empower backward classes effectively.

The Union Cabinet's choice to integrate caste data collection within the national census reflects the ongoing debate over social justice and inclusivity. While RJD veterans like Lalu Prasad Yadav credit the adoption of socialist ideas, NDA leaders express gratitude for what they consider a historic decision initiated by PM Modi. As political parties continue to clash over recognition, the discourse evolves amid the broader context of India's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

