Left Menu

J&K Authorities Seize Properties Linked to Unlawful Activities, Countering Regional Threats

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized residential properties under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. These actions signal dedicated efforts to curb terrorism and ensure stability. The Sopore and Shopian Police executed these measures, underscoring their commitment to counter national security threats and enforce peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:35 IST
J&K Authorities Seize Properties Linked to Unlawful Activities, Countering Regional Threats
The attached property (Pic/J-K police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sopore Police announced a significant legal action on Thursday by attaching a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The single-story house and 16 marlas of land, located in Nowpora Kalan, Sopore, belong to Mohd Subhan Khan. The attachment pertains to case FIR No. 105/2024 of Police Station Sopore and was executed in the presence of an authorized police team and executive magistrate, adhering to all legal protocols. This decisive step further advances investigations into unlawful activities in the region.

Simultaneously, in a notable counter-terrorism move, the Shopian Police announced the attachment of two residential properties belonging to individuals linked to terrorism under the UAPA. One property in the village of Wandina belongs to the father of a known terrorist, while the other, located in Melhoora, is owned by the father-in-law of a terror associate. Both properties are valued at Rs 50 lakh, and official notices have been served to prevent their sale or transfer.

These actions are part of an ongoing investigation related to case FIR No. 94/2024 of Police Station Zainapora and were supervised by a police team alongside an executive magistrate. The Shopian Police's unwavering resolve to dismantle networks threatening national security and upholding regional peace remains firm, with collaborations from other agencies enhancing their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024