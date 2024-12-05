J&K Authorities Seize Properties Linked to Unlawful Activities, Countering Regional Threats

The Sopore Police announced a significant legal action on Thursday by attaching a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The single-story house and 16 marlas of land, located in Nowpora Kalan, Sopore, belong to Mohd Subhan Khan. The attachment pertains to case FIR No. 105/2024 of Police Station Sopore and was executed in the presence of an authorized police team and executive magistrate, adhering to all legal protocols. This decisive step further advances investigations into unlawful activities in the region.

Simultaneously, in a notable counter-terrorism move, the Shopian Police announced the attachment of two residential properties belonging to individuals linked to terrorism under the UAPA. One property in the village of Wandina belongs to the father of a known terrorist, while the other, located in Melhoora, is owned by the father-in-law of a terror associate. Both properties are valued at Rs 50 lakh, and official notices have been served to prevent their sale or transfer.

These actions are part of an ongoing investigation related to case FIR No. 94/2024 of Police Station Zainapora and were supervised by a police team alongside an executive magistrate. The Shopian Police's unwavering resolve to dismantle networks threatening national security and upholding regional peace remains firm, with collaborations from other agencies enhancing their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)