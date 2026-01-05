Left Menu

Supreme Court Expands Definition of 'Terrorist Act' Under UAPA

The Supreme Court ruled that the definition of a 'terrorist act' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act includes not just the execution but also the planning, coordination, and other steps leading to such acts. It expands beyond traditional violence, emphasizing intent and effect, not just means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:15 IST
Supreme Court Expands Definition of 'Terrorist Act' Under UAPA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has broadened the scope of what constitutes a 'terrorist act' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). On Monday, the court stated that terrorism isn't limited to the act of violence but extends to those aiding in its orchestration through planning, coordination, and other measures.

In a detailed judgment, justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria highlighted that Section 15 of the UAPA is not confined to traditional acts of violence by weapons but includes disruption tactics that impact the nation's unity, integrity, security, or sovereignty. The ruling placed emphasis not just on the use of tools but on the intent and result of these actions.

The decision followed a high-profile case involving the February 2020 Delhi riots, which arose from protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and drew attention to how civil unrest can intersect with legal definitions of terrorism. The court's stance stresses that comprehensive actions causing national unrest go beyond ordinary law-and-order incidents pose severe security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

 Global
2
Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

 Bangladesh
3
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
4
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026