Congress Holds 'Buddhi Shuddhi Path' Prayers Amid Rising Tensions

On Thursday, Congress members held a poignant peace prayer in Uttar Pradesh, titled "Buddhi Shuddhi Path," denouncing the violence faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The prayer, which included a traditional havan ceremony, aimed to promote unity and call for government intervention, seeking divine wisdom and justice.

Congress activists drew attention to the ongoing oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh, while also addressing alleged similar issues against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Participants emphasized the need for the government to act decisively, urging peace for victims and blaming authorities for insufficient responses.

A Congress spokesperson lambasted the government for its failure to address what they described as genocide against Hindus in Bangladesh. They implored the central government to engage with their Bangladeshi counterparts to safeguard Hindu lives and property, while condemning the violence and calling for national unity and progress.

