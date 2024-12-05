Left Menu

OPEC+ Delays Oil Production Boost Amid Global Market Challenges

OPEC+ has decided to postpone increasing oil production due to weaker demand and competition from non-allied producers. Originally scheduled for 2025, the production boost is now delayed until 2026. This decision is influenced by slack demand from China and increased supply from non-OPEC countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:10 IST
OPEC+ Delays Oil Production Boost Amid Global Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Eight members of the OPEC+ oil exporting alliance have decided to delay increasing oil production, citing weaker than expected demand and rising competition from non-member countries.

The group, which includes key players like Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to push back their planned output increases by three months in an online meeting.

This move follows a period of lackluster oil prices, influenced by low demand from China and heightened production from countries like Brazil, benefiting US motorists with lower gasoline prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024