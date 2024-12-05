OPEC+ Delays Oil Production Boost Amid Global Market Challenges
OPEC+ has decided to postpone increasing oil production due to weaker demand and competition from non-allied producers. Originally scheduled for 2025, the production boost is now delayed until 2026. This decision is influenced by slack demand from China and increased supply from non-OPEC countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Eight members of the OPEC+ oil exporting alliance have decided to delay increasing oil production, citing weaker than expected demand and rising competition from non-member countries.
The group, which includes key players like Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to push back their planned output increases by three months in an online meeting.
This move follows a period of lackluster oil prices, influenced by low demand from China and heightened production from countries like Brazil, benefiting US motorists with lower gasoline prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC+
- oil production
- Saudi Arabia
- Russia
- oil market
- oil prices
- China
- demand
- Brazil
- gasoline prices
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Economic Strains and Mental Health: China's Growing Crisis
Tensions in South China Sea Dominate ASEAN Defense Talks
Rising Tides: Strengthening India-China Relations Amid Trump's Shadow
Japan's Journey to World Cup Nears with Win Over China
Storms on the Rise: Coastal Southern China Braces for Impact