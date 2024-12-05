Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Calls for Probe into Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack on former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Abdullah emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future, referencing past conflicts in Punjab. The attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, has been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:58 IST
Omar Abdullah Calls for Probe into Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of recent security lapses, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the audacious attack on ex-Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for detailed inquiries to avert the recurrence of such violent incidents.

Abdullah recounted a conversation with Badal post-attack, expressing relief over his survival and echoing broader concerns about the potential resurgence of Punjab's troubled past. The incident, involving a Z+ security protectee, poses troubling questions about current safety protocols.

The attack transpired during Badal's 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib amid his religious penance. The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, reportedly a notorious figure previously involved in militancy, was quickly detained. The political ramifications extend with calls for judicial scrutiny into police conduct after CCTV showed questionable interactions between the attacker and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024