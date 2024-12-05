Omar Abdullah Calls for Probe into Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

In a pointed critique of recent security lapses, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the audacious attack on ex-Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for detailed inquiries to avert the recurrence of such violent incidents.

Abdullah recounted a conversation with Badal post-attack, expressing relief over his survival and echoing broader concerns about the potential resurgence of Punjab's troubled past. The incident, involving a Z+ security protectee, poses troubling questions about current safety protocols.

The attack transpired during Badal's 'seva' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib amid his religious penance. The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, reportedly a notorious figure previously involved in militancy, was quickly detained. The political ramifications extend with calls for judicial scrutiny into police conduct after CCTV showed questionable interactions between the attacker and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)