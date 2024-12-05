Left Menu

HDFC Ergo's Health Insurance Gains Momentum

HDFC Ergo, driven by its parent HDFC Bank and Ergo International AG, witnessed an 18% growth in retail health insurance premium income in the first half of the financial year. With Rs 4,000 crore premium income in the last fiscal, HDFC Ergo aims to sustain this growth trajectory, highlighted by its offering of new pre-approved cashless facilities for critical treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:06 IST
HDFC Ergo, a private insurer affiliated with HDFC Bank and Ergo International AG, has recorded a significant 18% increase in retail health insurance premium income during the first half of the fiscal year, the company announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Parthanil Ghosh, the director and chief business officer of HDFC Ergo, revealed that the insurer had achieved premiums totaling Rs 4,000 crore in the previous fiscal, capturing nine percent of the national market share in retail health insurance.

Aiming to maintain an 18% annual growth in retail health insurance, the company now offers pre-approved cashless services for treatments like chemotherapy and dialysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

