Uttar Pradesh Police Recover U.S.-Made Cartridges Amid Sambhal Cleanup
In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police found U.S.-made and banned cartridges during searches. Coordinated efforts with Rapid Action Force and local police ensure peace following violence on November 24. Operations include new CCTV installations and anti-encroachment drives compliant with Supreme Court orders in Chandausi.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development following recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Police announced the recovery of fired cartridge cases marked 'Made in USA.' These were discovered as part of ongoing cleanup and evidence collection initiatives in the troubled district.
Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi revealed that the cases included 7.65 mm and 12 bore cartridges, marking an ongoing investigation that has also seen cartridges from Pakistan's Ordnance Factory surface. Ensuring safety, police, along with the District Magistrate and the Rapid Action Force, are enhancing security measures, including rooftop monitoring and drone surveillance, in preparation for Friday prayers.
The district magistrate confirmed that CCTVs have been restored, and a flag march was held as a peacekeeping measure. In parallel, the district's anti-encroachment drive persists, focusing on Chandausi, with measures executed per Supreme Court guidelines. Municipal efforts aim to clean and redevelop key areas without displacing residents without alternatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security Measures Enforced at Shahi Jama Masjid Amid Tensions in Sambhal
AI Revolutionizes Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Enhanced Safety and Security Measures
Escalating Tensions: Manipur's Ethnic Conflict and Security Measures
India Tightens Telecom Cyber Security Measures to Secure Communication Networks
Intensified Security Measures Amid West Manipur Crisis