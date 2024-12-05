Uttar Pradesh Police Recover U.S.-Made Cartridges Amid Sambhal Cleanup

In a significant development following recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Police announced the recovery of fired cartridge cases marked 'Made in USA.' These were discovered as part of ongoing cleanup and evidence collection initiatives in the troubled district.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi revealed that the cases included 7.65 mm and 12 bore cartridges, marking an ongoing investigation that has also seen cartridges from Pakistan's Ordnance Factory surface. Ensuring safety, police, along with the District Magistrate and the Rapid Action Force, are enhancing security measures, including rooftop monitoring and drone surveillance, in preparation for Friday prayers.

The district magistrate confirmed that CCTVs have been restored, and a flag march was held as a peacekeeping measure. In parallel, the district's anti-encroachment drive persists, focusing on Chandausi, with measures executed per Supreme Court guidelines. Municipal efforts aim to clean and redevelop key areas without displacing residents without alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)