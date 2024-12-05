Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Recover U.S.-Made Cartridges Amid Sambhal Cleanup

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police found U.S.-made and banned cartridges during searches. Coordinated efforts with Rapid Action Force and local police ensure peace following violence on November 24. Operations include new CCTV installations and anti-encroachment drives compliant with Supreme Court orders in Chandausi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Recover U.S.-Made Cartridges Amid Sambhal Cleanup
Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development following recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Police announced the recovery of fired cartridge cases marked 'Made in USA.' These were discovered as part of ongoing cleanup and evidence collection initiatives in the troubled district.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi revealed that the cases included 7.65 mm and 12 bore cartridges, marking an ongoing investigation that has also seen cartridges from Pakistan's Ordnance Factory surface. Ensuring safety, police, along with the District Magistrate and the Rapid Action Force, are enhancing security measures, including rooftop monitoring and drone surveillance, in preparation for Friday prayers.

The district magistrate confirmed that CCTVs have been restored, and a flag march was held as a peacekeeping measure. In parallel, the district's anti-encroachment drive persists, focusing on Chandausi, with measures executed per Supreme Court guidelines. Municipal efforts aim to clean and redevelop key areas without displacing residents without alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024