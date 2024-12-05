Call for Guidelines to Safeguard Indian Students Abroad from Exploitation

In a significant legal move, a plea has been submitted to the Delhi High Court urging the Ministry of External Affairs to establish guidelines that would ensure the protection of Indian students going abroad for education. The plea highlights the lack of adequate legal safeguards currently available to these students, leaving them susceptible to fraud and exploitation by unregulated educational agents and foreign institutions.

The plea, initiated by NGO Legal Pravasi Bhartiya, argues that the existing legal framework, specifically the Emigration Act of 1983, is primarily focused on employment and does not cater to the needs of Indian students abroad. Consequently, students seeking higher education outside the country face substantial risks of exploitation due to the absence of appropriate regulatory oversight, as the plea points out.

NGO President Jose Abraham, through Advocate Basin Jaison, emphasized the need for strong legal mechanisms to protect students from severe exploitation and harassment, both in India and in their destination countries. They argue that interim guidelines on student migration are crucial to protect their interests until comprehensive legislation is enacted. The plea also highlights increasing instances of fraud, where students have faced false promises regarding university admissions and accommodations, resulting in significant financial losses.

