Security Tightened as Farmers March Towards Delhi

Security has been heightened at the Ambala-Delhi border ahead of a farmer rally to Delhi. A hunger strike at the Khanauri border enters its eleventh day. Thirty-four farmers were detained in Noida. Uttar Pradesh launched a committee to address concerns, aiming for solutions within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:43 IST
Police barricading at Delhi-Ambala border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified at the Ambala-Delhi border in anticipation of a major farmers' march to the capital, scheduled to commence at 1 pm today. The demonstration, now in its 297th day, coincides with an indefinite hunger strike on the Khanauri border, which has entered its 11th day, according to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

In Noida, police detained 34 farmers who attempted to stage a protest without permission. Authorities confirmed the detentions occurred as the group was traveling from zero point to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal, with all detained parties being sent to jail overnight, according to law enforcement statements.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a five-member committee to address the ongoing farmers' agitation in Noida and Greater Noida. Headed by Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar, the committee is tasked with delivering a report and recommendations within a month, demonstrating the government's intent to resolve farmers' grievances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

