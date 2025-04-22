Turbulence at the Pentagon: Hegseth's Chaotic Reign

In a swift series of controversial moves, U.S. defense secretary Pete Hegseth finds himself at the center of turbulence within the Pentagon, less than 90 days into his tenure. Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is accused of sharing sensitive military plans via his personal phone, sparking backlash from former aides.

As accusations of leaks surface, Hegseth has responded by dismissing top military officials in an attempt to overhaul the Department of Defense according to President Trump's national security strategy. Despite the ensuing chaos, Trump remains supportive, praising Hegseth's efforts as necessary to remove "bad people" from the Pentagon.

Critics, however, describe the situation as "total chaos," with bipartisan calls for Hegseth's resignation. The confusion and subsequent firings have led to increased scrutiny of Hegseth's methods, raising questions about leadership stability and operational clarity within the U.S. military.

(With inputs from agencies.)