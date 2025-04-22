Vance and Modi Pave the Way for Landmark US-India Trade Deal

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced progress in negotiating a trade deal to avoid impending U.S. tariffs, as their respective offices confirmed on Monday.

Vance's visit to India highlights efforts to bolster cooperation in energy, defense, and strategic technologies. The focus on dialogue and diplomacy underscores New Delhi's stance on global conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine.

Optimism surrounds the agreement, as leaders aim to finalize a trade pact benefiting the largest trading partners by autumn, amidst a backdrop of escalating U.S.-China tensions.

