Left Menu

Vance and Modi Pave the Way for Landmark US-India Trade Deal

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made strides in negotiating a trade deal to avoid U.S. tariffs. During Vance's visit to India, both leaders focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors and emphasized the importance of diplomacy in addressing global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 04:39 IST
Vance and Modi Pave the Way for Landmark US-India Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced progress in negotiating a trade deal to avoid impending U.S. tariffs, as their respective offices confirmed on Monday.

Vance's visit to India highlights efforts to bolster cooperation in energy, defense, and strategic technologies. The focus on dialogue and diplomacy underscores New Delhi's stance on global conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine.

Optimism surrounds the agreement, as leaders aim to finalize a trade pact benefiting the largest trading partners by autumn, amidst a backdrop of escalating U.S.-China tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025