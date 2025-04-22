Brazil's President and First Lady to Attend Pope's Funeral

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, accompanied by first lady Janja Lula da Silva, will travel to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, as confirmed by a statement from the Brazilian government on Monday. The final date of their attendance will adhere to Vatican protocols as stated by the authorities.

Earlier in the day, President Lula announced a seven-day period of mourning across Brazil in the wake of Pope Francis' passing. In his statement, he emphasized, 'Humanity loses today a voice of respect and welcome for others.'

Lula expressed his condolences to those grieving worldwide, noting, 'May God comfort those who today, everywhere in the world, suffer the pain of this enormous loss.' Brazil will honor the Pope's contributions to society during this official mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)