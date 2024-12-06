Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024: A Cultural Renaissance

The vibrant 'Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024' festival concluded in Itanagar, with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) underscoring the transformative power of theatre. The festival, held at Indira Gandhi Park, saw participation from national and international artists, showcasing a medley of performing arts over two weeks.

Governor Parnaik, speaking at the ceremony, described theatre as the nation's 'soul' and a significant means of conveying social messages. He lauded Rangmanch as an ancient Indian tradition that reflects societal richness, challenges, and aspirations. Theatre activities in rural districts were proposed to preserve cultural heritage.

The Governor praised the festival's organization, featuring over thirty-three performances that transcended borders and connected hearts. Seminars, workshops, and exhibitions enriched the audience's experience. The festival, themed 'Route to Roots', highlighted cultural diversity and unity, encouraging preservation of heritage for future generations.

