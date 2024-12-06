Harnessing Ganga: Proposed Waterway to Transform Kanyakumari

In a move poised to transform India's water management landscape, Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has tabled a significant proposal in the Lok Sabha, urging the channelization of the iconic Ganga River towards the southern tip of the country, Kanyakumari. This ambitious plan is aimed at tackling critical issues like flood control and water scarcity.

Vasanth articulated the multifaceted benefits of the proposal, underscoring its potential to divert monsoon excesses to prevent floods in vulnerable areas. By redirecting the Ganga's flow, the scheme promises to enhance irrigation in arid southern regions, thereby boosting agricultural yield and ensuring food security.

Furthermore, the initiative holds promise for groundwater recharge in water-starved areas, marking a significant step towards sustainable water management practices. Amid Parliament's winter session, Vasanth calls for urgent deliberation on this topic, emphasizing its potential impact on millions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)