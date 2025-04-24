Cyprus Secures UAE Aid for Water Scarcity Amid Tourism Boom
Cyprus will receive free portable desalination units from the UAE due to depleted water reserves. These units will provide 15,000 cubic meters of potable water daily to address shortages worsened by a recent plant fire. This agreement highlights Cyprus' diplomatic ties and plans for long-term water solutions.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus is set to receive free portable desalination units from the United Arab Emirates to meet the island nation's critical water needs during its peak tourism season, officials announced Thursday.
The UAE will supply an unspecified number of desalination plants to produce 15,000 cubic meters of potable water daily, according to Agriculture and Environment Minister Maria Panayiotou.
This short-term solution arose from secret negotiations to address shortages exacerbated by a recent fire at one of Cyprus' five static desalination plants. Despite the aid, the government plans additional water infrastructure to ensure long-term supply security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Line Expansion to Boost Tirupati Tourism and Trade
Goa Tourism's Middle Eastern Expansion: Spotlight on Culture and Ecotourism at ATM 2025
United Airlines Expands Flights to SA, Boosting Tourism and Connectivity
Kerala's Tourism Boom: A Cultural Odyssey
India-Japan Tourism Boost: Strengthening Cultural and Economic Ties