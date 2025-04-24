Cyprus Secures UAE Aid for Water Scarcity Amid Tourism Boom

Cyprus is set to receive free portable desalination units from the United Arab Emirates to meet the island nation's critical water needs during its peak tourism season, officials announced Thursday.

The UAE will supply an unspecified number of desalination plants to produce 15,000 cubic meters of potable water daily, according to Agriculture and Environment Minister Maria Panayiotou.

This short-term solution arose from secret negotiations to address shortages exacerbated by a recent fire at one of Cyprus' five static desalination plants. Despite the aid, the government plans additional water infrastructure to ensure long-term supply security.

