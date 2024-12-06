Left Menu

Qatar Adjusts Crude Oil Prices for January

QatarEnergy has set the official selling prices (OSP) for its marine and land crude oil for January. Both types are priced at Oman/Dubai benchmark plus $0.15 per barrel, as revealed in a recent pricing document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:02 IST
Qatar Adjusts Crude Oil Prices for January
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

QatarEnergy has announced the official selling prices (OSP) for its marine and land crude oil for January. According to a recently released pricing document, both the marine and land crude oil are priced at the Oman/Dubai benchmark plus $0.15 per barrel.

This pricing strategy reflects Qatar's continued efforts to maintain competitive pricing in the global oil market. The adjustment aims to align Qatar's crude oil prices with current market conditions, ensuring its oil remains an attractive option for international buyers.

The decision comes amid fluctuating global oil prices, where adjustments are often necessary to stay aligned with market dynamics. Qatar's commitment to transparency in pricing aids in strengthening its position as a leading energy supplier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024