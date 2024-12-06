Qatar Adjusts Crude Oil Prices for January

QatarEnergy has announced the official selling prices (OSP) for its marine and land crude oil for January. According to a recently released pricing document, both the marine and land crude oil are priced at the Oman/Dubai benchmark plus $0.15 per barrel.

This pricing strategy reflects Qatar's continued efforts to maintain competitive pricing in the global oil market. The adjustment aims to align Qatar's crude oil prices with current market conditions, ensuring its oil remains an attractive option for international buyers.

The decision comes amid fluctuating global oil prices, where adjustments are often necessary to stay aligned with market dynamics. Qatar's commitment to transparency in pricing aids in strengthening its position as a leading energy supplier.

(With inputs from agencies.)