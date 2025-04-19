Left Menu

Life Beyond Earth: Webb Telescope's Landmark Discovery

The James Webb Space Telescope has detected gases on the alien planet K2-18 b that suggest possible life, marking a notable discovery. Meanwhile, Harvard scientist Dr. Donald Ingber faces funding freezes amid tensions between universities and the Trump administration, potentially harming U.S. scientific partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major breakthrough in the search for extraterrestrial life has emerged from observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. Scientists announced they have detected dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide in the atmosphere of planet K2-18 b—gases typically associated with biological processes on Earth.

These findings, if confirmed, could significantly alter our understanding of life's existence beyond our planet, hinting at microbial life forms possibly inhabiting distant worlds. The Webb Telescope's data offers the most compelling evidence yet that we may not be alone in the universe.

In other scientific developments, tension between U.S. academic institutions and the Trump administration is causing funding disruptions. Harvard scientist Dr. Donald Ingber's projects fell victim to these tensions, illustrating potential setbacks to historical research partnerships that have bolstered American scientific dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

