Judge Halts Mass Firings at U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

A federal judge has paused the Trump administration's mass firings at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after concerns of court order violations. Accusations have arisen against the Department of Government Efficiency, while the Office of Personnel Management denies oversight. The situation is pending additional decisions on compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 02:20 IST
A federal judge intervened on Friday, halting the mass layoffs executed at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) the day before. The judge expressed significant concerns that the Trump administration may have breached court orders regarding the conditions under which dismissals could occur.

The layoffs, estimated to involve between 1,400 and 1,500 employees—around 90% of the bureau's workforce—have drawn criticism and legal accusations. A witness statement accused senior officials of ignoring judicial instructions, notably implicating a member associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which was met with denial from the Office of Personnel Management.

Amidst these allegations, the CFPB's chief legal officer, Mark Paoletta, maintained that the dismissals complied with judicial directives following an extensive staffing assessment. Meanwhile, opposition arose from employee unions citing improper terminations, as the debate continues in court about compliance and the agency's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

