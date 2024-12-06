Amit Shah's Key Visit: Honoring Police, Promoting Peace

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Friday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Olympics' during his three-day visit from December 14 to 16. CM Sai expressed appreciation for the Chhattisgarh Police receiving the President's Police Colour award, which Shah will present during his visit.

Sai stated his recent visit to Delhi was to invite Shah. The Home Minister's itinerary includes reviewing anti-naxal operations by chairing a high-level security meeting in Raipur, focusing on regional security and development. Shah's schedule also includes a trip to Jagdalpur to engage with surrendered Maoists and local residents.

The Bastar Olympics is organized by the Chhattisgarh government to encourage sports participation among tribal youth. During his visit, Shah will pay tribute to martyrs, meet families affected by Left-Wing Extremism, visit security camps to oversee development, and dine with stationed security personnel. CM Sai emphasized the government's commitment to combating Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)