Chhattisgarh Police Crack Down on IPL Betting Network

Chhattisgarh police have apprehended 14 individuals for illegal betting on IPL matches via Mahadev betting apps, part of a larger investigation into online gambling. Those arrested, from various states, were linked to the transactions worth crores, organized through multiple bank accounts and apps.

In a significant operation, Chhattisgarh police detained 14 individuals across several states for allegedly engaging in illegal betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The arrests are part of a broader inquiry into the Mahadev betting app scandal, being examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Authorities revealed that the suspects were apprehended based on information provided by Nikhil Wadhwani, who was taken into custody earlier for similar charges. The arrested individuals hail from states including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, with some caught from Kolkata and Guwahati.

A wealth of evidence was seized, including mobile devices, laptops, and financial documents, indicating extensive betting operations. Over 500 bank accounts have been flagged for illicit transactions in crores, with letters sent to banks for account freezes. Further investigations into this large-scale betting network continue.

