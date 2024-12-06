Left Menu

Rise in Delhi Crimes Sparks AAP's Call for Urgent Parliament Debate

AAP MP Sanjay Singh urges Parliament to prioritize discussion on Delhi's worsening law and order situation, citing significant crime rise. Recent statistics reveal increases in robbery, theft, and attempted murder. Singh highlights threats to public representatives and security flaws, pressing for a resolution from the Home Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:48 IST
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday issued a suspension of business notice in a plea to discuss the alarming deterioration of law and order in Delhi, highlighting rising crime rates and threats to public figures.

In the motion submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Singh expressed concern about the growing criminal activities in the national capital, home to key political figures including the Prime Minister. Citing 2024 statistics, he noted increases in robbery by 23%, theft by 25.2%, and attempted murder by 18%, stressing the dire issue of crimes against women and seniors.

Singh emphasized recent violent incidents such as the Prashant Vihar bomb blast and the murder of a child in Shalimar Bagh, which intensified public fear. He also referenced threats targeting a school and alleged an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh, along with AAP leaders, protested in Parliament, urging the Home Ministry to devise effective solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

