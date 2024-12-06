Left Menu

CORRECTED-44,612 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, 2023, health ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:25 IST
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 44,612 Palestinians and wounded 105,834 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

