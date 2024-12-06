Left Menu

Canada to boost Arctic cooperation with US, cites Russia threat

The 37-page strategy document cites Russian aggression, Chinese ambitions in the region as well as the effects of global warming, which could open up shipping channels. "The North American Arctic is no longer free from tension. Canada must work even closer with its closest ally, the United States, to maintain a secure North American homeland," it said.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:36 IST
Canada to boost Arctic cooperation with US, cites Russia threat
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada plans to work more closely with the United States in the Arctic to ensure regional security in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia, Ottawa said on Friday. As part of a renewed strategy, Canada will appoint an Arctic ambassador and open new consulates in Anchorage, Alaska and Nuuk, Greenland.

Canada's Arctic covers more than 4.4 million square km and is almost deserted, save for a few communities and ports. Less than 16% of the waters have been adequately surveyed. The 37-page strategy document cites Russian aggression, Chinese ambitions in the region as well as the effects of global warming, which could open up shipping channels.

"The North American Arctic is no longer free from tension. Canada must work even closer with its closest ally, the United States, to maintain a secure North American homeland," it said. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week and said they had discussed the Arctic among other topics.

Canada will explore new avenues of cooperation with the United States in areas such as energy security, supply chains, climate change and critical minerals, the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024