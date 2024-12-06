Canada to boost Arctic cooperation with US, cites Russia threat

Canada plans to work more closely with the United States in the Arctic to ensure regional security in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia, Ottawa said on Friday. As part of a renewed strategy, Canada will appoint an Arctic ambassador and open new consulates in Anchorage, Alaska and Nuuk, Greenland.

Canada's Arctic covers more than 4.4 million square km and is almost deserted, save for a few communities and ports. Less than 16% of the waters have been adequately surveyed. The 37-page strategy document cites Russian aggression, Chinese ambitions in the region as well as the effects of global warming, which could open up shipping channels.

"The North American Arctic is no longer free from tension. Canada must work even closer with its closest ally, the United States, to maintain a secure North American homeland," it said. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week and said they had discussed the Arctic among other topics.

Canada will explore new avenues of cooperation with the United States in areas such as energy security, supply chains, climate change and critical minerals, the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)