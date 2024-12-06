PM condoles deceased in Kannauj bus accident, announce ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs50,000 for those injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. "An ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs50,000: PM @narendramodi."

Eight people lost their lives, and at least 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, according to the police. The bus was travelling to Delhi from Lucknow when the accident occurred.

Providing details of the incident, SP Amit Kumar said, "Today, a bus and a water tanker collided on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. Police reached the spot as soon as we received the information. Eight people have died in the incident, and 19 injured individuals are undergoing treatment." Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, SP Amit Kumar, and Tirwa MLA Kailash Rajput are at the scene, overseeing rescue operations. All the injured have been admitted to Saifai Medical College.

This was the second major road accident in Uttar Pradesh within five hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed, and five others injured in a road accident in Chitrakoot, police said. (ANI)

