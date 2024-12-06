Adopting food habits rich in natural ingredients and nutrients is essential: CM Bhupendra Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the importance of adopting food habits rich in natural substances and nutrients, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Back to Basics' mantra, which encourages a return to traditional Indian food practices and dishes, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday. The Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Kshetriya Poshan Utsav' (Regional Nutrition Festival), jointly organised by the Deendayal Research Institute and Gujarat University. He also launched the 'Poshan Utsav - Coffee Table Book,' celebrating India's rich nutritional traditions, the statement added.

During the event, CM Patel underscored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always guided the nation to focus on the smallest of details. He praised the Prime Minister's impactful initiatives, such as the Swachhta Abhiyan, Har Ghar Shauchalay, efficient use of solar energy, 'Catch the Rain' water conservation drive, tree plantation under 'Ek Pad Maa Ke Naam,' and the promotion of Shri Anna (millets) as a dietary staple. Explaining the significance of traditional Indian food science and cuisine, CM Patel noted that fasting during the monsoon season is a common practice across religions. He emphasised that during this time, when digestive power is weaker, it is important to consume smaller quantities of food. He further highlighted that Indian culture teaches us to eat in harmony with the seasons, and our religious traditions and festivals encourage the consumption of food for its nutritional and health benefits rather than just for taste.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that nutrition is thoughtfully integrated into the offerings at temples and during religious festivals, demonstrating the alignment of science and tradition in Indian culture. He expressed concern that materialism often takes precedence over health in today's world, stressing the need to embrace the proverb "Pahelu Sukh Te Jate Narya" (Health is the first happiness). He remarked that a healthy body is essential to truly enjoy material comforts. Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Dr Neerja Gupta, speaking at the event, emphasised the critical role of nutrition in maintaining good health. She highlighted the increasing prevalence of various diseases and the importance of consuming nutritious food to combat them.

Dr Gupta also expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Education Department for awarding Gujarat University a 5+ rating from the State Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)