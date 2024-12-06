Iran enrichment increase serious escalation, harms diplomacy - German source

Iran's increase in the amount of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity is a serious escalation and worsens diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes over its nuclear programme, a German foreign ministry source said on Friday.

"This is a serious escalatory step by Iran, which we strongly condemn. It is obvious that such measures significantly worsen the framework for diplomatic efforts," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)