Gujarat: Bhuj-Nakhtrana road to be developed as four-lane high-speed corridor, CM approves Rs 937 cr

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has prioritized the infrastructure development of key roads, including those connecting important tourist destinations in the state, a release said on Friday. As part of this initiative, CM Patel has approved Rs 937 crores for the development of a 45-kilometer stretch from Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch, to Nakhatrana as a four-lane high-speed corridor.

Currently a 10-meter wide road, soon to be upgraded into a high-speed corridor, will improve travel convenience to the renowned pilgrimage site of Mata No Madh, as well as popular tourist destinations like Narayan Sarovar, Dhordo, and White Rann of Kutch in the future. Moreover, this road plays a key role in connecting the international border, the Panandhro Lignite Mines, and serves as an important link between Kutch and neighbouring districts as well as other states across the country.

By transforming the Bhuj-Nakhtrana road into a four-lane high-speed corridor, easy, fast, and fuel-efficient transportation will be made possible in the future. (ANI)

