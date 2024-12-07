NY police believe suspected killer of healthcare CEO has left the city, CNN reports
Investigators have a "reason to believe" the person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has left New York City, police commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN in an interview aired on Friday.
