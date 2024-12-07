Chhattisgarh: Tiger spotted in residential area, forest department issues advisory

The Chhattisgarh Forest Department on Friday issued an advisory after a tiger was spotted in the residential area, appealing to the locals not to visit the forest area and return to their homes. "This is to inform that a tiger was spotted in your village, who is in Parasi (village) right now. We are instructing you not to visit the forest. Those who went to do farming and for labour should return to their homes," a police official informed locals of the area.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Forest Mohar Singh Markam said that the forest department cleared the way within a radius of at least four kilometres for the tiger and the villagers who reside within two kilometres of the tiger's location were told to avoid going out for farming. "This tiger has come from Kanha Tiger Reserve. This is the MP Chhattisgarh border... Marwahi range... Our tiger is in Parasi. Right now, the tiger is outside the forest area... We have cleared the way within a radius of three to four kilometres. The villagers within a radius of two kilometres have been told not to go for farming... We have also called the tiger experts. Now there will be continuous monitoring..." Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Forest Mohar Singh Markam told ANI. (ANI)

