People take refuge in night shelters as cold wave grips Delhi

People took refuge in night shelter homes setup by the Delhi government amid the inclement weather conditions.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:54 IST
Visuals from night shelter of AIIMS Gate no. 4 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
People took refuge in night shelter homes setup by the Delhi government on Saturday amid the inclement weather conditions. Night shelters have been setup in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi road and Nizamuddin flyover.

Visuals from the AIIMS Gate no 4 and Lodhi Road showed people sleeping on beds inside the shelters. Speaking to ANI, caretaker of a shelter home at Lodhi Road said, "This place has a capacity of 19 people. All the facilities are provided here. Food is also being provided here."

One AIIMS patient, residing at the night shelter said, "I have come here from Pilibhit. We are taking treatment in AIIMS. The facilities provided in the shelter home are good. Food is also being provided here. We are thankful to you." According to IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded 7.1 degree Celsius at Safdarjung and 9.4 degree Celsius at Palam on Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6 degree Celsius by December 10. Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped down to the 'poor' category on Saturday. It was measured as 219 by the Central pollution Control Board at 8 am.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI). Hours after the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

