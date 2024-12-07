Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: New security camp established in Maoist-hit Bijapur

According to Bijapur Police officials, the establishment of this new security camp will enable effective action against Maoist elements, disrupt their networks, and bring a sense of security to the local population.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 12:08 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the significant move, Chhattisgarh government established a new camp in the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) core zone in Bijapur district's Zidpalli village on Saturday. The camp, named "Zidpalli 2", is part of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's flagship scheme, "Niyad Nella Nar", which aims to improve security, infrastructure, and public services in the state's Maoist-affected regions.

Under the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme of the state government, basic facilities like medical, ration outlets, schools and power supply are being provided to villages in insurgency-hit districts. The camp's presence is expected to bring benefits of government welfare schemes and basic amenities to the area.

Additionally, the CRPF Medical Unit set up a medical camp in the village, offering health services and distributing free medicines to the locals. This move is seen as a significant step towards strengthening security, improving living conditions, and weaning away Maoist influence in the region.

Earlier on December 4, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power. Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism... We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this."

Sai will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on December 13 and 14 and provide a detailed briefing on the anti-Naxal campaigns in the state and key developmental initiatives being undertaken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

