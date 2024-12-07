Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Congress and BSP Trade Barbs Over Voter Strategies

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused BSP chief Mayawati of being a 'BJP agent' amid efforts to reclaim lost political ground. Mayawati fired back, criticizing Congress and SP for neglecting important national issues and focusing instead on Muslim voter appeasement in Sambhal, while also questioning Congress's silence on Bangladesh's Hindu issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:39 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday labeled Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati as a 'BJP agent' amid claims of her trying to regain political ground post-election losses. Dikshit suggested that the BSP leader's Dalit voter base had substantially dwindled, leading her to allegedly align with the BJP to potentially divide the Muslim vote and weaken opposition forces.

Responding sharply, Mayawati targeted both the Samajwadi Party and Congress, accusing them of failing to address crucial national issues in the Parliament. She argued that these parties are instead catering to Muslim voters by raising the issue of violence in Sambhal, prioritizing political ambitions over the welfare of the nation.

Further escalating the disputes, Mayawati pointedly addressed Congress's silence over crimes against Hindus, mostly Dalits, in Bangladesh. Accusing the Congress of neglecting these significant concerns, she alleged that Congress's current rhetoric is strategically aimed at securing Muslim votes for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

