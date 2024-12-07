Left Menu

Finance Commission's Kerala Visit: Strengthening State-Central Fiscal Ties

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, will visit Kerala for three days as part of their state-level study tours. The visit focuses on preparing the commission's report, engaging in talks with various stakeholders, and determining financial allocations for states, benefiting Kerala starting April 2026.

  • Country:
  • India

The Chairman and members of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, are set to arrive in Kerala on Sunday for a three-day assessment tour, as confirmed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal's office.

This visit forms part of the Commission's extensive state-level study tours, aimed at crafting the 16th Finance Commission report, as revealed in a Saturday release from the finance minister's office.

Upon arrival in Kochi, the team will be greeted by Balagopal, Chief Secretary Saradha Muraleedharan, and other officials, before proceeding to Kumarakom in Kottayam district.

The Commission will tour Thiruvarpu and Aymanam panchayat areas on Monday before heading to Kovalam. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially welcome the Commission at the Leela Hotel in Kovalam, with discussions to follow with cabinet members and other local officials.

The Commission will engage in meetings with various local governance bodies and industry representatives, as well as political parties, as part of the state's comprehensive preparations to advocate for Kerala's financial needs and secure its due allocations.

Balagopal emphasized the critical role of the Commission's report and its funding decisions in shaping state finances, with Kerala set to benefit from these allocations starting April 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

