Naidu Criticizes Past Power Deals, Vows Reform in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the former YSRCP government of mismanagement in the power sector, claiming that their decision to purchase power at higher costs has left the department struggling. Speaking at an event, Naidu highlighted shortcomings such as incomplete power station projects and increased borrowing.

Despite controversies around a power supply agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, Naidu committed to systemic reforms, primarily emphasizing green energy. These remarks follow allegations against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani concerning bribery for favorable solar contracts, an allegation strongly denied by the company.

Naidu also expressed the state's ambition to reach Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments in the power sector over the next five years while appealing to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for appropriate support from the central government in ongoing developments.

