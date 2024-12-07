Gujarat CM Inaugurates Welspun's Revolutionary Textile Hub in Kutch

In a significant industrial development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone of Welspun Group's 'Integrated Bed Linen and Terry Towel' project in Anjar, Kutch on Saturday. The event was marked by the presence of Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel urged citizens to transform this era of independence into a duty period for a prosperous India and Gujarat. He echoed Prime Minister Modi's sentiment of seizing the current moment to uplift the country post-independence, commending the foresight in Kutch's extraordinary growth.

The Chief Minister praised Kutch's development, attributing its success to PM Modi's initiatives. Industries Minister Rajput reiterated the transformative impact of the government's textile policy on women's employment, while Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka expressed optimism about the new project propelling India's textile industry globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)