NIA Cracks Down on Trans-Border Arms Trafficking in Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Saturday the arrest of three individuals from Mizoram, implicated in a trans-border arms and ammunition trafficking case.

Officials revealed the arrests of Lalrinchhunga, Vanlaldailova, and Lalmuanpuia followed a series of comprehensive searches across six locations within Mizoram. These individuals are believed to be connected to previously detained suspects and are alleged to have played active roles within the illegal explosives and weapons trafficking network. The operations led to the confiscation of substantial quantities of arms, ammunition, explosives, and manufacturing equipment, as well as digital devices and other incriminating materials.

This development is part of ongoing investigations initiated by the NIA, originally registered on December 26, 2023, under multiple laws including the IPC, UA (P) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act. Earlier, the agency had filed chargesheets in July and November 2024 against other accused in the case. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the arms and explosives trafficking syndicate operating in Mizoram and the wider northeastern region of India. (ANI)

