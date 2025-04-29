Europe's Energy Crisis: The Great Iberian Blackout Unveiled

In an unprecedented event, Spain and Portugal faced a massive blackout, disrupting electricity and services across both nations. The cause remains under investigation, though authorities have not ruled out potential vulnerabilities within the renewable energy sector.

The sudden outage led to considerable economic fallout, with estimates suggesting a financial impact ranging from 2.25 billion to 4.5 billion euros. Industries, including automotive manufacturing, suffered halted production, accentuating concerns regarding the reliability of renewable energy sources.

As Spain continues to pioneer renewable energy initiatives, the debate intensifies over the resilience of its power infrastructure. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized the need for careful analysis, while opposition voices call for a reassessment of the ongoing transition from nuclear to renewable power systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)