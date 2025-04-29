Power Outages: A Wake-Up Call for Crisis Preparedness

A large-scale power outage plunged Spain and Portugal into darkness, leaving millions without electricity. This event not only served as a stark reminder of society's dependence on power but also emphasized the need for effective crisis preparation.

The blackout, which occurred on Monday, has since seen power restored, though its cause remains elusive. Experts stress the necessity of having a readiness plan, especially as global challenges like political conflict and climate change heighten the risk of similar disruptions.

Emergency guidelines suggest stocking essentials such as food, water, and medicine to withstand extended outages. Keeping communication tools like radios and a supply of cash aids in staying informed and connected when electronic options fail.

