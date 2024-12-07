Left Menu

Reviving Aquaculture: Post-Flood Aid to Manipur's Farmers

Fish fingerlings were distributed to around 200 flood-affected farmers in five valley districts of Manipur to assist in post-cyclone recovery. The initiative, led by the Directorate of Fisheries and supported by ICAR, aims to revive aquaculture after severe flooding impacted over 1.88 lakh residents and damaged 24,000 homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:17 IST
  • India

In a bid to support recovery efforts in flood-stricken regions of Manipur, officials have distributed thousands of fish fingerlings to local farmers. This initiative aims to boost aquaculture in the area, which endured extensive damage from severe flooding caused by Cyclone Remal.

Led by Director of Fisheries, Heisnam Balkrisna Singh, and his team, the fingerlings of Pengba and Indian Major Carp were provided to approximately 200 farmers spanning the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching.

The collaborative effort with ICAR - Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture marks a vital step in restoring livelihoods, particularly in the aquaculture sector, crucial for these communities' economic survival amid widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

