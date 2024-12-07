Reviving Aquaculture: Post-Flood Aid to Manipur's Farmers

In a bid to support recovery efforts in flood-stricken regions of Manipur, officials have distributed thousands of fish fingerlings to local farmers. This initiative aims to boost aquaculture in the area, which endured extensive damage from severe flooding caused by Cyclone Remal.

Led by Director of Fisheries, Heisnam Balkrisna Singh, and his team, the fingerlings of Pengba and Indian Major Carp were provided to approximately 200 farmers spanning the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching.

The collaborative effort with ICAR - Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture marks a vital step in restoring livelihoods, particularly in the aquaculture sector, crucial for these communities' economic survival amid widespread destruction.

