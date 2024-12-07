Court Extends Interim Bail Amid Tragic UPSC Incident Investigation

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the interim bail for Abhishek Gupta, CEO of RAU's IAS Study Circle, and coordinator Deshpal Singh until January 31. This decision follows the extension granted by the Delhi High Court to four co-owners of a basement linked to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants on July 26.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna considered the Delhi High Court's and Supreme Court of India's involvement in the ongoing case, deciding to postpone further discussions until January 31, 2025. The interim bail for Gupta and Singh was initially granted on September 23, 2024.

Gupta and Singh sought regular bail or an extension of their current arrangement. This new application will be reviewed alongside the previously pending regular bail request. The recent incidents have led to judicial directives to ensure no unsanctioned coaching centers operate in Delhi's basements.

Justice DK Sharma had requested the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to form a committee under a retired High Court judge's supervision to address this. The co-owners were also ordered to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross Society, and a CBI report on the area's waterlogging is awaited.

The trial court initially denied bail to the co-owners, citing their responsibility for the illegal use of the basement as a coaching institute, which contributed to the tragic deaths. This case remains under scrutiny, reflecting broader concerns about public safety and regulatory compliance in educational facilities.

