Left Menu

Final Stand for Homs: Rebel Leader's Bold Declaration

The leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist rebel group, has declared that they are near liberating the central Syrian city of Homs. This group, previously affiliated with al Qaeda, aims to strengthen its control and fight against the current regime's forces amid Syria's ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 03:36 IST
Final Stand for Homs: Rebel Leader's Bold Declaration

In a bold proclamation released through a video message, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist rebel group, announced they are on the brink of 'liberating' Syria's central city of Homs. This significant declaration comes as the group, once connected to al Qaeda, intensifies its offensive strategies.

The statement reflects a pivotal moment in the ongoing civil conflict that has ravaged Syria for years, focusing the attention on Homs—a city strategically and symbolically significant to both the rebel forces and the Syrian government.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, known for its formidable presence and military capabilities, aims to rally further support against the regime. This development could mark a crucial turn in the struggle for control in the war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024