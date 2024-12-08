Final Stand for Homs: Rebel Leader's Bold Declaration

In a bold proclamation released through a video message, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an Islamist rebel group, announced they are on the brink of 'liberating' Syria's central city of Homs. This significant declaration comes as the group, once connected to al Qaeda, intensifies its offensive strategies.

The statement reflects a pivotal moment in the ongoing civil conflict that has ravaged Syria for years, focusing the attention on Homs—a city strategically and symbolically significant to both the rebel forces and the Syrian government.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, known for its formidable presence and military capabilities, aims to rally further support against the regime. This development could mark a crucial turn in the struggle for control in the war-torn nation.

