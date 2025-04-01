Global Markets on Edge Ahead of Trump's Tariff 'Liberation Day'

Global markets rallied, credited to Wall Street's previous gains, as gold reached an all-time peak and Treasury yields dipped. Investors are anticipating President Trump's approaching announcement on reciprocal tariffs.

Uncertainty surrounding the U.S. tariffs looms, with the administration's plans not fully outlined. The recently released U.S. Trade Representative report underscores potential barriers but lacks clarity on the tariff roadmap.

Market indices, including the S&P 500, showed mixed performance, reflecting investor nervousness. Safe-haven assets like the yen and Swiss franc gained demand amidst global economic unpredictabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)