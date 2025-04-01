Left Menu

Global Markets on Edge Ahead of Trump's Tariff 'Liberation Day'

Global stocks soared as Wall Street's gains buoyed markets, while gold's prices peaked amid anticipation over U.S. President Trump's tariff announcement. Investors are preparing for potential economic shifts as details about upcoming tariffs and trade barriers remain uncertain. Meanwhile, traditional safe-haven assets like yen and Swiss franc drew investors.

Updated: 01-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:34 IST
Global Markets on Edge Ahead of Trump's Tariff 'Liberation Day'
Global markets rallied, credited to Wall Street's previous gains, as gold reached an all-time peak and Treasury yields dipped. Investors are anticipating President Trump's approaching announcement on reciprocal tariffs.

Uncertainty surrounding the U.S. tariffs looms, with the administration's plans not fully outlined. The recently released U.S. Trade Representative report underscores potential barriers but lacks clarity on the tariff roadmap.

Market indices, including the S&P 500, showed mixed performance, reflecting investor nervousness. Safe-haven assets like the yen and Swiss franc gained demand amidst global economic unpredictabilities.

