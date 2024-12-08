Fratricide Tragedy: Two Policemen Found Dead in Udhampur

In Udhampur district, a suspected case of fratricide unfolded on Sunday when two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries. Their bodies were discovered in the Rehambal area, inside a departmental vehicle traveling to STC Talwara, according to officials.

Around 6.30 am, Police Station Rehembal received information that the policemen, who were from Sopore, had suffered bullet injuries due to firing. Initial investigations suggest fratricide and suicide. Senior police officers have reportedly arrived at the scene, and an investigation is currently in progress, stated the District Police in Udhampur.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure confirmed the personnel were en route to Talwara training centre from Sopore when the incident occurred. Investigation so far has established the use of an AK-47 rifle. While two policemen have died, a third remains unharmed. The deceased will be transported to GMC Udhampur for a postmortem and further procedures.

